New flights from Tel Aviv to Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE – and growing

Direct connecting Tel Aviv with airports in the UAE, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain will expand the travel and tourism reach in the Middle East.

The world for Israelis became a lot larger with US president Trump negotiating a peace deal with a growing number of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf Region.

America First is the slogan by US President Trump and the means weapon sales since it is expected all these countries will now be allowed to obtain military equipment from the U.S. This is good for the ailing US economy but also dangerous if implemented too quickly and with the purpose to win a US election.

Earlier, following an announcement by US President Donald Trump of a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner revealed that two Arab states have agreed to open their skies to transit flights to and from Israel, including Bahrain, which is set to join the signing of the UAE-Israeli deal.