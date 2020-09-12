Jamaica confirms Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett for another term
The Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness today announced 19 members of his new cabinet after he was re-elected this week.
Edmund Bartlett was reconfirmed as the minister of tourism for Jamaica. Tourism is one of the main income earners for this Caribbean country, and Edmund Bartlett has been widely positioned as a minister with a global vision and a focus on safety and security. Minister Bartlett started the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and is involved also in rebuilding.travel the founder of the Safer Tourism Seal, both initiatives supported by this publication.
The following appointments were confirmed:
- Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Economic Growth and Job Creation
2. Dr Horace Chang – Deputy Prime Minister, National Security
3. Dr Nigel Clarke – Finance and Public Service
4. Senator Kamina Johnson Smith – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
5. Dr Christopher Tufton – Health and Wellness
6. Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development
7. Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport
8. Edmund Bartlett – Tourism
9. Robert Montague – Transport and Mining
10. Fayval Williams – Education, Youth and Information
11. Delroy Chuck – Justice
12. Daryl Vaz – Energy, Science, and Technology
13. Karl Samuda – Labour and Social Security
14. Floyd Green – Agriculture and Fisheries
15. Audley Shaw – Industry, Investment and Commerce
16. Pearnel Charles Jr – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change
17. Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security
18. Everald Warmington – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation
19. Aubyn Hill – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation
