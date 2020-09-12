Hawaii Lt. Governor Green tested COVID-19 positive

Dr. Joshua Green is an emergency medicine physician in Honolulu, Hawaii. He has been in practice for 11-20 years. Dr. Green is also the Lt. Governor of the State of Hawaii and has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. Today he received his own test results, and they were positive.

Just yesterday, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green said he is sending a memo to the City, urging leaders to change Oahu’s stay-at-home order to allow for people from the same household to take part in outdoor activities together. Green said he does not believe the restrictions liming outdoor activity to one person are based on science and says they should be relaxed.