Air Quality in California so bad, that it cannot be measured anymore

The horrific wildfires that are burning up and down the coast of California have caused skies over San Francisco to turn into eerily shades of red and orange. The air quality in San Francisco today was between unhealthy and hazardous.

Thick, smoky fog packing the faint aroma of an extinguished campfire — and awful air quality — hunkered down over the Bay Area Friday — and isn’t likely to budge until at least early next week.

In the Bishop, California area the air quality was so bad, that it is many times beyond possible available measurements.

