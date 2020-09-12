China issues travel advisory for Czech Republic over COVID-19 spike

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday issued a notice advising Chinese citizens to avoid tours to the Czech Republic due to the impact of COVID-19.

The ministry said that recently the epidemic signals a rapid rebound in the country.

According to the estimate of the CzechTourism agency, roughly 620,000 Chinese tourists came the Czech Republic last year. Each Chinese tourist spent 2.5 days in the country on average.