Automotive Weigh In Motion Market Growth Trends, Industry Analysis Report By 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 12 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Globally, automotive weigh in motion market has witnessed significant demand over the years due to the growing concerns over environmental degradation in various parts of the world, which has led to the adoption of smart transportation solutions. Several recognized institutions across the U.S. are supporting the deployment of smart transportation systems increase the safety and mobility of vehicles.

Emerging nations have invested substantial amounts to ensure advanced logistics solutions. For instance, South Korea had planned to invest more than USD 3.2 billion by the end of 2020 as a part of the intelligent transport system plan established by the country.

The recent coronavirus outbreak in 2020 will however stand in way of the market growth as many major companies are experiencing lockdown, which is extensively affecting many crucial industries such as the transportation sector. Expounded below are some of the key factors that may influence the automotive weigh in motion market trends over the years:

Strict rules established by the concerned authorities regarding traffic safety and overloading of vehicles in North America will supplement the regional product demand. In the year 2019, North America accounted for more than 28% of the global automotive weigh in motion market share.

However, the commercial transportation activity has taken a hit in North American countries of the U.S. and Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions. The impact of the virus is severe in The U.S. where the commercial activity is nearly 63% less than the usual transportation activity. The sector is expected to come up substantially once the global pandemic subsides.

Automotive weigh in motion solutions have unique installation techniques like in board WIM, on board weigh in motion and weight bridge solutions. Bridge WIM is a unique weighing system, sensors in which are placed on the soffit of the bridges. The sensors deployed in these systems measure strains lead to the bending of the bridge caused due to the passage of heavy vehicles from the bridge.

