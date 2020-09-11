Automotive Regenerative Braking Market 2026: Market Growth, Top Manufacturers Analysis, Business Opportunities and Demand

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 12 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The global automotive regenerative braking market is anticipated to observe substantial growth in the coming years owing to the mounting development of supportive infrastructure in both emerging and developed countries. The increasing deployment of automotive regenerative braking systems across hybrid and electric vehicles, in order to increase fuel efficiency and vehicle range, is projected to drive the market share over the forecast timespan.

The system is observing growing demand since it recovers the energy wasted in friction during braking and transfers the energy to the motor which is subsequently uses it to drive the vehicle. Along with these proliferative factors, technological advancements that further compliment component efficiency have further resulted in an increase in the adoption of regenerative braking systems in all vehicle segments, thereby driving the automotive regenerative braking industry outlook.

With respect to the type, the hydraulic regenerative braking segment is anticipated to observe significant development owing to its greater use across commercial vehicles as compared to other type of braking systems. Hydraulic systems utilize pressurized tanks to save the kinetic energy of vehicles.

Hydraulic systems are witnessing increasing demand since they have a high energy recovery rate which is optimum for heavy vehicles like mining and refuge trucks. Meanwhile, apart from hydraulic systems, electric regenerative braking is presently the most common regenerative braking system as it is used in electric and hybrid passenger vehicles where it generates electricity through a motor at the time of sudden braking.

Geographically, mounting electric vehicles demand is anticipated to play a major role in the expansion of the Latin America automotive regenerative braking market. In addition, favorable regulatory policies to curb carbon emissions are projected to increase the deployment of EVs in the region, creating more demand for automotive regenerative braking systems.

Moreover, rising need for a sustainable public transportation providing better acceleration and quieter operation would complement the industry size during the forecast timespan. Furthermore, the increasing prominence of emerging market players aiming at proliferating their manufacturing facilities should further make a positive impact on the market outlook.

