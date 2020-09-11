Barge Transportation Market Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers and Challenges 2020-2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 12 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:With respect to the product segment, the gaseous cargo barge transportation market is poised to exhibit immense growth owing to the increasing global trade of non-renewable and gaseous products like LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), CNG, gaseous chemicals, and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) among others.

In fact, owing to leakage concerns linked to gas carrying pipelines, there is an upsurge in demand for barge transportation systems today. Gases are generally carried using tank barges in order to deliver maximum safety as well as transportation efficiency.

Increasing port infrastructure development initiatives across the globe are projected to be the key factors that would drive barge transportation market growth over the coming years. Various countries are making heavy investments towards the modernization of ports and building economical modes of transportation, which is anticipated to add up to the overall industry size.

Barges are extensively used across various countries to transport bulk goods between several business verticals, which is increasing their deployment across various industries. Additionally, the market is also witnessing a significant product demand owing to the mounting government as well as private sector investments towards the exploration of new offshore drilling projects.

The MEA barge transportation market is anticipated to grow substantially as the key ports in the region manage heavy cargo volumes on a daily basis. The region already possesses a large fleet of barges, especially in some of the region’s most prominent countries, including Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, which further supports growth of the regional market.

Furthermore, as per MAWANI (Saudi Ports Authority), Saudi ports have handled an overall cargo tonnage of more than 21 million tons in April 2019. This number is about 3% more than the amount of cargo it handled in April 2018.

