Switzerland gets a dose of sunny Seychelles

As autumn sets in Europe, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) partnered with one of Switzerland’s largest tour operators, Manta Reisen, to showcase the pristine beauty of the islands.

The first major campaign in the Swiss market for the year started September 1, 2020, with alluring depictions of the tropical paradise displayed on the trams in Zurich, the largest city in Switzerland. With trams being one of the country’s most used transports, the campaign is expected to have considerable reach and exposure.

The campaign, which is to run for a year, will keep the Seychelles Islands in the minds of visitors, sweeping them off their feet with images of the destination’s lush greenery, pearly white sands enveloped by mesmerizing, turquoise waters.

Speaking of this initiative on the Swiss Market, STB Director for Switzerland Judeline Edmond mentions that this campaign is set to bring hope for the Swiss market.

“We are placing our efforts to bring the Seychelles dream to the Swiss visitors by reminding them about our beautiful destination. This contributes towards the STB’s strategy in establishing Seychelles as a safe destination and rebuilding the confidence of our visitors worldwide,” said Ms. Edmond.

Manta Reisen is not only a major Tour Operator specialising in promoting island destinations, but it also focuses on environmentally conscious travel which works hand in hand with Seychelles’ sustainability mission.

Ranking as the 6th highest market for Seychelles in 2019, the Switzerland remains one of the country’s most significant market. The destination recorded 2,727 Swiss passengers from January 1, 2020, to August 31, 2020, and since the re-opening of the Seychelles International Airport until August 31, 2020, 52 passengers from Switzerland was recorded.

Cooped up and confined to one small space, many people are developing the increasing urge to travel and explore far off places. The campaign reminds potential travelers that there is a small slice of heaven in the middle of the Indian Ocean waiting to be discovered.

The islands present visitors with the perfect opportunity to escape the harsh realities of the current global situation whilst reconnecting with their loved ones and nature.

Since the re-opening of the Seychelles International Airport, Switzerland has been on the list of approved countries to enter Seychelles, making the islands accessible to Swiss travelers. Additionally, the country has successfully established safety measures and procedures to ensure their visitors’ travel experience remain undisrupted.

