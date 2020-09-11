The Official Hometown of Santa Claus preparing for Christmas season

The Lapland travel industry has been united when presenting the current state of the travel market and the future sightings of the economic effects, to the Finnish government to enable a safe travel path from key markets.

“We are at the verge of a significant step forward in opening Finland for international travel. The recent mitigations, announced by the Finnish government, to Finland´s travel restrictions will enable traveling to Finland from key markets like Germany and Norway” Sanna Kärkkäinen, the Managing Director of Visit Rovaniemi states.

Latest eTN Podcast



Kärkkäinen says that the close cooperation between Lapland travel companies and Lapland Hospital District Chief Infection Specialist Markku Broas has enabled a safe customer path for travelers of the “new normal”.

“Traveling to Lapland during Christmas season would be possible trough testing procedures. With this alignment we are talking about finally opening Finland for travel, however there are cost effects of course and uncertainty that will have an obvious impact on the number of travelers. Even though this is not the optimal outcome, this is a step to the right direction, something we can build on, together” Kärkkäinen says.