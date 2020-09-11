Growing demand from packaging applications to foster Printing Toners Market growth

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 11 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Rise in packaging application is the key contributing factor driving printing toner market growth. Adoption of advanced printing techniques in advertising and brand management along with growing focus on visual traits in product presentation is likely to create lucrative opportunities for printing toner businesses.

Moreover, rising demand for the improved packaging and printing designs from several end-use industries including food & beverage, electronics, textile, personal care, pharmaceutical and others will bolster product proliferation over the coming years. Estimates suggests that printing toners market size will surpass USD 5.5 billion in terms of global valuation by 2024.

Focus on improved communication

With rising industrialization trends, considerable importance is being given to public relations. This has further triggered focus on improved communications. Modern business presentation in business communication has led to rise in printing of manuals, bookmarks, catalogs, brochures, banners and more. Inclination towards enhanced printing techniques for better communication of ideas and attract attention traits will fuel printing toners adoption.

In 2016, color printing contributed for revenue generation of over USD 1.5 billion for the toners market and is likely to follow a similar trend over the coming years. Growing focus on aesthetics in color printing for commercial printing, desktop publishing and even flexible cartons printing will augment color printing toners adoption rate.

Preference of laser printing

Growing preference for laser printing over inkjet printing, primarily in commercial printing operations, will positively impact printing toners market. Various advantageous features offered by printing toners such as enhanced print quality, speedy operations and reduced cost per copy are the key factors responsible for increasing inclination towards laser printing.

Print-On-Demand solutions trend

Rising trend of Print-On-Demand printing due to key advantages, including speedy deliver and reduced printing costs is driving the demand for polyester printing toners. Polyester resins possess exceptional mechanical toughness, long-lasting capabilities and low-temperature fusing. Polyester printing toners accounted for a revenue generation of over USD 1.5 billion in 2016 and are still gaining traction due to rising product acceptance.

Flourishing packaging sector

A flourishing packaging industry across the globe is creating lucrative opportunities for printing toner manufacturers. Asia Pacific printing toners market size will grow at 7% through 2024 on account of the increasing popularity of customized printers in the packaging sector across the region.

U.S is creating huge demand for technologically proficient laser printing techniques for bulk commercial printing applications. In 2016, North America printing toners market held the maximum global share, exceeding USD 1 billion in terms of revenue and is likely to gain traction through 2024.

