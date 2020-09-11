Dubai to Casablanca on Emirates to be resumed

Emirates will resume passenger services to Casablanca, Morocco from 18 September. The resumption of flights takes Emirates’ African network to 14 destinations, as the airline safely and gradually restores its network on the continent and across the globe to meet the travel needs of its customers.

Flights to Casablanca will operate three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Emirates flight EK751 will depart Dubai at 0725hrs, arriving in Casablanca at 1245hrs. EK752 will depart Casablanca at 1445hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0115hrs the next day. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

Customers planning to resume their travels can enjoy convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stopover or travel to experience Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travelers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents, and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements to Morocco to be allowed to travel.

Destination Dubai: From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai is one of the most popular global destinations. In 2019, the city welcomed 16.7 million visitors and hosted hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events. Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates’ booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 30 September 2020 for travel on or before 30 November 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex plus fare. More information here.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Tourist entry requirements: For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai.