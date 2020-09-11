Small Off-Road Engines Market in Europe Region Will Grow Significantly Over 2020-2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 11 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Europe small off-road engines market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period given to rising developments in the construction and automotive sectors of countries like Russia, France and Germany. Robust demand for snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles ATVs and golf carts rigged with small off-road engines is fueling the regional industry growth. Additionally, presence of renowned product manufacturers in the region initiating business strategies such as technological advancements, geographic expansions and partnerships may favor the small off-road engines market of Europe.

The small off-road engines market is estimated to grow exceptionally by 2026 owing to increasing emphasis on maintaining garden spaces using advanced machineries. Small off-road engines (SORE) have found considerable application across diverse industries such as construction and automotive. These engines are used in golf carts, mortar mixers, boring units and power snowmobiles, among others.

Driven by the need to provide products with better performance and reliability, companies operating in the SORE market have started to introduce technologically advanced products as well as signed mergers and acquisitions with other manufacturing leaders. In 2018, Briggs and Stratton Corporation, a leading provider of gasoline fueled outdoor power equipment, announced an acquisition of some assets of Hurricane Inc., to bring in its high-quality manufacturing expertise to help accelerate the firm’s commercial lawn and turf product portfolio.

Small off-road engines are compact internal combustion engines that are gasoline-powered and are used to power low duty machines and equipment. The demand for engines which have multi-cylinders is projected to grow substantially over the coming years, owing to their low vibrations, low emission rate and high-power output, features which enable their extensive use across a wide range of sectors. Studies suggest that the multi cylinder SORE segment accounts for 35% of overall market revenue share and will grow significantly by 2026.

