Air Humidifier Market 2020| Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 11 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Considering these growth factors, estimates that the global air humidifier market is set to surpass $6 billion through 2026. Escalating deployment of air humidifiers across residential and industrial sectors is set to proliferate the global air humidifier market share over the coming years. The market is anticipated to witness heavy growth due to the significantly growing real estate sector as well as rapid urbanization across cities in emerging economies.

Apart from the projected growth in the real estate sector, growing health concerns due to increasing pollution is likely to be a major factor escalating the deployment of air humidifiers in the near future. Growing customer awareness towards the declining air quality, and increasing demand for clean air is likely to further provide a considerable growth impetus to the global air humidifier market through 2026.

Similarly, increasing awareness in customers regarding the health benefits associated with air humidifiers including prevention of dried lips and skin, and reduction of respiratory diseases would further boost overall industry growth.

With respect to product segment, the portable segment from warm mist humidifiers are likely to witness significant demand over other type of humidifiers owing to the ability of these devices to create a bacteria-free environment. The deployment of warm mist humidifiers primarily seen in areas that have dry and cold climate conditions, attributing to their ability to offer a warm environment to customers by dispersing warm water drops throughout the room.

Additionally, the portable air humidifiers segment from the USB-powered humidifiers product line is projected to observe massive deployment across residential buildings, further augmenting the overall market size in the process.

Furthermore, advanced portable humidifiers would see a significant upsurge due to the exceptional features they offer including purification functions, high mobility, and increased convenience, which are likely to drive their market demand through 2026. The residential sector is observing a growing demand for different type of air humidifiers owing to the growing pollution levels across the globe.

On the regional front, the Asia Pacific air humidifier market is set to dominate the overall market share in the coming years, primarily led by Japan, Australia, and China. Increasing deployments across these regions is being attributed to the rapidly growing pollution levels and deteriorating air quality both indoors and outdoors.

Growing disposable income levels of the region’s population and increasing level of awareness regarding health issues associated with the poor air quality encountered in the region is further driving the growth of humidifier sales in the region. In addition, new government-sponsored initiatives such as Make In India, are further strengthening the Indian manufacturing sector and impelling domestic market players to foray into the overall air humidifier market landscape.

The competitive landscape of global air humidifier market is inclusive of players such as Neptronic, Winix, Condair, Philips, Stadler Form, Carrier, Pure, DriSteem, Vornado Air, Armstrong International, Nortec Humidity, Honeywell International, Inc., Carel Industries, Dyson, Boneco, and Procter & Gamble among others.

Latest eTN Podcast



