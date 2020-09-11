Is London Heathrow becoming a second grade airport?

“Britain’s economic recovery is falling behind.  Heathrow’s traffic figures for August demonstrate the extent to which quarantine is strangling the economy, cutting British businesses off from their international markets, and blocking international students, tourists, and investors from coming here to spend money.  The Government has announced it is looking at the options for reducing quarantine for passengers who test negative for Covid-19 – but Ministers urgently need to turn words into action. Every day of further Government delay costs British jobs and livelihoods.”

  • August passenger demand down 81.5% compared to the previous year, with 1.4m people traveling via Heathrow – less than a fifth of what is usually seen in the summer getaway
  • Long haul markets, which are critical for UK exporters and the main source of inbound tourism, students, and investment, remain closed by Government’s 14-day quarantine policy
  • North American passenger numbers are down by more than 95% compared to last year
  • Heathrow cargo down 34.2% (to 88 metric tonnes) compared with last year, with more businesses struggling to get their products to markets as Government restrictions have severed air links. This decrease is despite more dedicated cargo flights coming into the airport this August – 1,923 – than last year – 218.
  • More than 30 airports are already using testing as a safe alternative to 14-day quarantine and getting their economies moving – Frankfurt airport has overtaken Heathrow, an early warning that Britain’s economy will fall behind if we don’t protect our global trading network.
  • Heathrow has now trialed three rapid points of care testing solutions and has a facility for testing passengers on arrival. The airport is ready to go on testing and waiting on Government to make a decision.
  • Heathrow urges the Government to introduce testing as an alternative to 14-day quarantine to protect millions of jobs across the UK and to kickstart the economic recovery. A robust testing regime should form part of a suite of measures as no one action in the fight against Covid-19 can be seen as a silver bullet.
August 2020
Terminal Passengers
(000s)		 Aug 2020 % Change Jan to
Aug 2020		 % Change Sep 2019 to
Aug 2020		 % Change
Market            
UK                90 -79.4            1,100 -65.7            2,732 -43.0
EU              836 -68.1            6,209 -66.4          15,208 -44.9
Non-EU Europe              181 -66.1            1,403 -63.6            3,245 -43.2
Africa                30 -90.5              859 -63.4            2,024 -42.5
North America                88 -95.2            3,480 -72.3            9,743 -47.7
Latin America                10 -92.0              337 -63.8              789 -42.6
Middle East              105 -86.6            1,908 -62.6            4,551 -40.1
Asia / Pacific                78 -92.4            2,420 -68.6            6,197 -46.2
Total            1,419 -81.5          17,718 -67.3          44,490 -44.9
Air Transport Movements  Aug 2020 % Change Jan to
Aug 2020		 % Change Sep 2019 to
Aug 2020		 % Change
Market            
UK              802 -78.3          11,049 -58.7          25,056 -36.5
EU            8,249 -55.5          60,104 -57.5        128,044 -39.6
Non-EU Europe            1,390 -62.3          12,767 -56.5          26,962 -38.7
Africa              348 -72.7            4,857 -52.2            9,916 -34.7
North America            1,931 -74.1          25,760 -54.0          53,213 -36.2
Latin America              166 -67.8            2,007 -50.5            3,958 -34.9
Middle East              971 -63.8          11,341 -43.7          21,764 -28.1
Asia / Pacific            1,382 -66.0          16,672 -47.3          32,403 -31.9
Total          15,239 -63.7        144,679 -54.7        301,438 -36.9

 

 

Total Cargo (incl. mail and all Flight Types)

(Metric Tonnes) 

 

  Aug 2020

 

 % Change

 

 Jan to Aug 2020

 

 % Change

 

 Sep 2019 to Aug 2020

 

 % Change

 
Market            
UK               26 -49.4              398 -30.1              681 -24.9
EU           6,299 -25.4         48,318 -31.4         84,340 -24.1
Non-EU Europe           3,687 -31.4         27,155 -34.8         48,402 -24.2
Africa           4,276 -40.2         41,428 -35.1         72,266 -24.8
North America         29,585 -37.3       274,747 -31.4       471,436 -23.8
Latin America           2,673 -40.2         20,482 -44.8         38,242 -32.2
Middle East         16,496 -25.0       141,592 -18.5       234,053 -11.2
Asia / Pacific         24,854 -36.1       210,096 -36.2       374,330 -27.3
Total         87,897 -34.2       764,217 -31.6     1,323,750 -23.3
