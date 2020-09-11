Is London Heathrow becoming a second grade airport?

“Britain’s economic recovery is falling behind. Heathrow’s traffic figures for August demonstrate the extent to which quarantine is strangling the economy, cutting British businesses off from their international markets, and blocking international students, tourists, and investors from coming here to spend money. The Government has announced it is looking at the options for reducing quarantine for passengers who test negative for Covid-19 – but Ministers urgently need to turn words into action. Every day of further Government delay costs British jobs and livelihoods.”

August passenger demand down 81.5% compared to the previous year, with 1.4m people traveling via Heathrow – less than a fifth of what is usually seen in the summer getaway

Long haul markets, which are critical for UK exporters and the main source of inbound tourism, students, and investment, remain closed by Government’s 14-day quarantine policy

North American passenger numbers are down by more than 95% compared to last year

Heathrow cargo down 34.2% (to 88 metric tonnes) compared with last year, with more businesses struggling to get their products to markets as Government restrictions have severed air links. This decrease is despite more dedicated cargo flights coming into the airport this August – 1,923 – than last year – 218.

More than 30 airports are already using testing as a safe alternative to 14-day quarantine and getting their economies moving – Frankfurt airport has overtaken Heathrow, an early warning that Britain’s economy will fall behind if we don’t protect our global trading network.

Heathrow has now trialed three rapid points of care testing solutions and has a facility for testing passengers on arrival. The airport is ready to go on testing and waiting on Government to make a decision.

Heathrow urges the Government to introduce testing as an alternative to 14-day quarantine to protect millions of jobs across the UK and to kickstart the economic recovery. A robust testing regime should form part of a suite of measures as no one action in the fight against Covid-19 can be seen as a silver bullet.

August 2020 Terminal Passengers

(000s) Aug 2020 % Change Jan to

Aug 2020 % Change Sep 2019 to

Aug 2020 % Change Market UK 90 -79.4 1,100 -65.7 2,732 -43.0 EU 836 -68.1 6,209 -66.4 15,208 -44.9 Non-EU Europe 181 -66.1 1,403 -63.6 3,245 -43.2 Africa 30 -90.5 859 -63.4 2,024 -42.5 North America 88 -95.2 3,480 -72.3 9,743 -47.7 Latin America 10 -92.0 337 -63.8 789 -42.6 Middle East 105 -86.6 1,908 -62.6 4,551 -40.1 Asia / Pacific 78 -92.4 2,420 -68.6 6,197 -46.2 Total 1,419 -81.5 17,718 -67.3 44,490 -44.9 Air Transport Movements Aug 2020 % Change Jan to

Aug 2020 % Change Sep 2019 to

Aug 2020 % Change Market UK 802 -78.3 11,049 -58.7 25,056 -36.5 EU 8,249 -55.5 60,104 -57.5 128,044 -39.6 Non-EU Europe 1,390 -62.3 12,767 -56.5 26,962 -38.7 Africa 348 -72.7 4,857 -52.2 9,916 -34.7 North America 1,931 -74.1 25,760 -54.0 53,213 -36.2 Latin America 166 -67.8 2,007 -50.5 3,958 -34.9 Middle East 971 -63.8 11,341 -43.7 21,764 -28.1 Asia / Pacific 1,382 -66.0 16,672 -47.3 32,403 -31.9 Total 15,239 -63.7 144,679 -54.7 301,438 -36.9