New President at Marin Management Inc.

Marin Management, Inc., a California-based hotel management company, announced the appointment of Pat Mitchell as its president, following the retirement of founder John Manderfeld on August 31, 2020. Mitchell most recently served as the company’s executive vice president as part of a year-long initiative to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership.

Mitchell joined Marin Management, Inc. more than 15 years ago as regional manager and has risen steadily through the ranks to serve as director of revenue, group vice president, and senior vice president. She has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including roles in sales and marketing, public relations, and communications.

“Pat has provided exemplary leadership and direction for our hotel owners faced with this unprecedented crisis in recent months,” said Gary Hogan, CEO of Hogan Hospitality Group, parent company of Marin Management. “Pat spearheaded our critical response and recovery efforts with exceptional vision and instincts, and I look forward to the continued growth and success of Marin Management under her leadership.”

Mitchell stated, “I am honored to be part of this incredible organization and am deeply committed to leading our team through the evolving challenges ahead. I have every confidence that our properties will succeed and look forward to working together with our hotel owners to achieve operational excellence.”

Hogan Hospitality Group and its subsidiaries, Marin Management and Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts, operate over 30 branded and independent hotels across California, Arizona, Texas, Wyoming, and Hawaii.

