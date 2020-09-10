Security checkpoints in Delta Air Lines hubs feature new layer of protection

Beginning this week, antimicrobial technology in airport security checkpoints is making the airport experience at select Delta Air Lines hubs even safer. Thanks to new security bins made of innovative antimicrobial material, travelers can rest assured that their belongings will remain clean and safe as they pass through security.

In partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Delta is rolling out these antimicrobial bins to automated screening lanes in Atlanta, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia and New York-JFK starting this week and continuing throughout the month. Delta will evaluate opportunities for expansion to other markets following the launch in these cities.

The new bins prevent the growth of a broad spectrum of bacteria through antimicrobial technology that is built into the bin and continuously minimizes the presence of microbes throughout the bin’s lifecycle. A sleek black color and indicators on bin handles will help customers know their belongings are safely traveling through the security checkpoint protected by this antimicrobial advancement.

This innovation in safety builds on the Delta CareStandard and is the latest advancement in Delta and TSA’s partnership to continue enhancing the customer experience, which has included launching the first biometric terminal and working together to speed up international security lines in Atlanta.

TSA also continues to adjust its security operations during the pandemic by implementing proactive and protective measures at security checkpoints to make the screening process safer — high-touch screening equipment and bins are cleaned hourly, and other surfaces are cleaned daily or as needed in airports nationwide.