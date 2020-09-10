NewTree Ranch Debuts Unparalleled Experiences and Retreats

NewTree Ranch, a multi-sensory destination, allowing guests to discover their inner curiosity through an array of healing and outdoor adventure offerings, is thrilled to debut a host of inspiring experiences and retreats for the upcoming winter season. Guests of the ranch this winter season have the opportunity to strengthen familial and friendship bonds and ultimately, discover a newfound sense of tranquility and appreciation in their lives.

“As we navigate through these unpredictable times, we feel travelers are going to want to feel more secure and more in control of what they will be exposed to, who they will be exposed to and how much they will be exposed to, so we’ve curated new winter programming for those looking for that elevated level of privacy and customization,” said Ed Newell, Founder and CEO of NewTree Ranch. “This winter, we invite travelers to take some time for themselves and those closest to them, and start the new year off on the right foot with a unique experience while being immersed in a naturally beautiful, culturally rich environment.”

Winter Wellness Retreat

The Winter Wellness Retreat includes luxury accommodations at The Ranch Estate, boasting four luxury suites sleeping eight guests more than comfortably, private onsite outdoor yoga and meditation classes as well as vegan meals prepared by acclaimed plant-based chef Matteo Silverman, to aid in revitalizing and energizing the body and mind. Guests will also learn how to blend their own teas with herbs to specifically cater to their current health needs and will spend an afternoon at one of Sonoma County’s most sought-after day spas, where they can enjoy pampering massages and luxurious treatments.

The Wim Hof Experience

Continuing the theme of wellness and health, The Wim Hof Experience at NewTree Ranch is centered on mindfulness, allowing guests to reconnect to the body’s inner wisdom, a wisdom often lost in today’s world. According to Wim, “Because we wear clothes and artificially control the temperatures at home and at work, we’ve greatly reduced the natural stimulation of our bodies, atrophying the age-old mechanisms related to our survival and basic function. Because these deeper physiological layers are no longer triggered, our bodies are no longer in touch with this inner power. The inner power is a powerful force that can be reawakened by stimulating these physiological processes through the Wim Hof Method.”

The training involves learning Wim’s unique breathing exercises reminiscent of Pranayama breathing in yoga, with the goal of helping guests boost their immune systems and become happy, strong and healthy. Once trained, participants are invited to submerge themselves into an ice bath. Many of the ranch’s guests, when first presented with the Wim Hof Method, have no intention of challenging their body in this way. With few exceptions, however, most do enter the ice and are stunned at how easily they are able to manage the frigid temperatures. Ultimately, guests immerge feeling more focused, less stressed, and overall, revitalized.

Women Warriors Retreat

The Women Warriors Retreat at NewTree Ranch is a safe place to connect with nature and each other while indulging in luxe accommodations at The Ranch Estate that accommodate up to eight women. Fear and imposter syndrome so often stand in the way and cloud people’s vision, keeping them from seeing their own truths and full potential. When people learn the tools to face their fears and live with them, rather than letting fear control them, they can unlock their true power. While experiencing this retreat at NewTree Ranch, guests will connect to animals, mimic their calmness, and learn how to cultivate and harvest the food they eat, ultimately helping them tap into their inner power and strength to emerge as the best versions of themselves. By connecting to and building up other powerful women, guests can share their wisdom and create a nurturing and safe environment to become more than who they were when they arrived.

Immersive Plant-Based Cooking School

Thoughtfully designed for those interested in developing competence in plant-based cooking, the Immersive Plant-Based Cooking School allows guests to work with NewTree Ranch’s onsite farming team to learn about growing, harvesting and cooking with plants over the course of their three- to four-night stay. By practicing closed loop agriculture, recycling nutrients and organic matter back into the soil they originally grew in, NewTree Ranch preserves the nutrients and carbon levels within its soil and allows farming to be carried out on a sustainable basis. Guests can then learn to use these harvested plants to create delicious meals through several classes with on-call plant-based chef, Matteo Silverman. By the end of this retreat, guests will have gained an appreciation for plant-based living and feel confident in their new cooking skills.

Retreat to Romance Valentine’s Day Package

To round out the winter season with a romantic escape, guests have the opportunity to book the Retreat to Romance Valentine’s Day Package. Upon arrival, guests will receive champagne and flowers, a private wine tasting tour at one of Sonoma County’s most exclusive wineries via the ranch’s Tesla Model X, a private plant-based cooking class with onsite chef, Matteo Silverman, a candlelit dinner with live music, and an indulgent couples’ massage, all on 120 acres of untouched land in the secluded Pacific Redwood Forest.

NewTree Ranch proves that sustainability and wellness do not have to compromise a luxurious experience. Discerning travelers step into an alternate world upon entering The Ranch Estate at NewTree Ranch, with accommodations boasting four luxury suites sleeping eight guests more than comfortably. For guests wishing to enjoy a peaceful night under the stars and embrace the outdoors, NewTree Ranch offers a “glamping” experience, featuring a luxury canvas tent that can sleep up to two guests and is equipped with an outdoor soaking tub, wood-burning stove and lounge chairs. Serving as the ultimate gathering place for friends, family and associates, The Ranch Estate features a fully stocked professional kitchen and a wraparound terrace with stunning views of the encompassing redwoods in the main living area.

New Tree Ranch is located at 3600 Wallace Creek Road and is accepting reservations for winter retreats now. For more information on the range of experiences and to book a reservation, please visit https://newtreeranch.com/book-a-stay/, email [email protected] or call (707) 433-9643.