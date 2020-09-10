Luxury Fairmont hotel brand arrives to Australia for the first time

Accor will bring the luxury Fairmont brand to Australia for the first time, with the announcement that the Fairmont Port Douglas is set to open in Far North Queensland in 2023. Set on the edge of two UNESCO World Heritage sites – the Great Barrier Reef and the Daintree Rainforest – the hotel has been sustainably designed to give back to the environment.

“We are excited to bring the extraordinary Fairmont brand to Australia and are confident that Fairmont Port Douglas will deliver a new level of luxury and sophistication to one of the country’s most glamourous resort towns,” said Simon McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, Accor Pacific. “Accor continues to expand its luxury offerings in Australia and, as our first Fairmont, this is going to be a truly special resort, whose architecture mimics the rich biosphere of the Daintree Rainforest and, which is centred on well-being, nature and cultural immersion.”

Fairmont Port Douglas will boast 253 rooms, several restaurants and bars, a decadent day spa, a treetop walk and panoramic conference and wedding facilities, all designed around resort-style pools and built to blend seamlessly with nature. From the organic architecture to copious green spaces and natural light, the resort brings nature close, with butterfly nets above the children’s swimming pool, an intimate lobby inspired by birds’ nests and verdant tropical gardens.

The hotel is also looking to work with the local Kuku Yalanji community, traditional owners of the land, to provide Indigenous Welcome to Culture and Smoking Ceremonies for special events. The Fairmont Spa will also offer treatments using traditional local ingredients to help guests immerse in the unique culture of the destination.

Latest eTN Podcast



The first hotel in the region to achieve Ecotourism Australia’s Eco Destination Certificate, the hotel has been recognized for its strong environmental credentials, winning the Communities & Culture Award at the Sustainable Destinations Awards in March 2020, even before opening.

“We are proud to deliver such a high quality project to the people of Port Douglas and believe the Fairmont brand will bring the right mix of local focus, sustainability and global expertise to the hotel,” said developer Paul Chiodo. “Chiodo Corporation seeks to create spaces that are built around the environment and local culture and we believe that the Fairmont brand shares this ethos. Together, we will deliver a meaningful connection to the local community through this stunning hotel.”

The coastal town of Port Douglas is located just one hour’s drive from Cairns and is the perfect base for holidaymakers looking to explore two of Australia’s most iconic attractions. Visitors can enjoy snorkeling and diving amongst colourful corals, learn about Australia’s rich Indigenous history, walk through the oldest living rainforest in the world, immerse themselves in nature, and get up close with Australian wildlife from koalas to crocodiles, while still enjoying a cosmopolitan nightlife all on their doorstep.

Established in 1907, Fairmont hotels are unforgettable places where occasions are celebrated and history is made. Fairmont Port Douglas will join some of the world’s most iconic hotels including The Savoy London and The Plaza New York (both managed by Fairmont); the Fairmont Peace Hotel; Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Century Plaza LA. Like its sister properties, Fairmont Port Douglas is set to become the hottest destination in town, a place where glamour meets culture and where moments turn into memories.

Dining at Fairmont is always a special occasion, with the brand boasting spirited bars with a rich cocktail culture, restaurants inspired by local ingredients and distinctive design that reflects the destination. The design brief was to create glamorous venues where both locals and international visitors alike can chill, connect and be inspired.