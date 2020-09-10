Volan Technology names new Vice President of Hospitality

Volan Technology, an AI-based safety and contact tracing software company, today announces the appointment of Shannon McCallum to Vice President of Hospitality. Leading the company’s newly formed Hospitality Division, McCallum will leverage her extensive hotel operating expertise to drive new business standards for client experience, talent development, sales and financial performance. With her comprehensive knowledge of the hospitality industry, McCallum will effectively translate the benefits of Volan’s advanced solutions for workplace and school safety to hotel and cruise line operators, and offer a keen understanding of how it can be most efficiently implemented.

“As a quickly growing technology company with endless potential in the hospitality safety sector, we knew we needed someone with a deep understanding of the needs of the hotel and events industry as we navigate this new normal,” said Michael Bettua, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Volan Technology. “Shannon’s stellar reputation and 30 years of experience make her uniquely qualified to steer our company forward in this industry and beyond. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on the team.”

McCallum’s proficiency in the hospitality industry throughout the U.S. and Canada spans across some of the industry’s largest and most respected brands. She most recently served as Vice President of Operations for both ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa as part of her nearly ten years with MGM Resorts International in Las Vegas. Overseeing more than 20 departments, McCallum ensured the highest level of service was maintained throughout the 5,000+ rooms and suites that were under her purview. She also spent 15 years with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, holding several management and executive roles with the world-renowned luxury brand.

McCallum currently serves as Chair of the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Foundation and is a member of the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Association. She also sits on the HITEC Education Session Development Committee and was a member of the Forbes Travel Guide Standards Advisory Council representing Global Gaming properties. She was recognized as Hotelier of the Year for the State of Nevada in 2015.

Volan Technology is leading the industry through the ever-evolving landscape of the post-Covid world by offering the most advanced and highest level of virus prevention and safety technology in the hospitality, education and corporate sectors. The Volan Positioning System™ (VPS) network wirelessly geofences locations of all sizes providing private and precise location positioning for instant contact tracing and emergency response for thousands of people. The revolutionary system uses patent-pending AI technology and encrypted data privacy with zero dependency on smartphones, GPS or Wi-Fi.