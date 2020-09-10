Hyatt Regency Lanzhou opens as new landmark Beside China’s Yellow River

Hyatt Regency Lanzhou opens today. The 711-foot-tall (217-meter-tall) landmark beside the Yellow River is the first Hyatt hotel in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu Province, expanding Hyatt’s brand presence globally in places that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. In what is considered a gateway to China’s west region, the hotel is designed for productivity and peace of mind through its anticipatory service for which the Hyatt Regency brand is known.

Clavin Leow, general manager, Hyatt Regency Lanzhou said, “We are excited to bring the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature intuitive service and seamless stays to guests in Lanzhou. Along with our prestigious city-center location beside the river, superb halal dining, and inspiring spaces to meet and connect, Hyatt Regency Lanzhou offers two floors dedicated to recreation and wellness facilities ensuring our guests enjoy an energizing and stress-free stay.

Known as the City of Waterwheels, Lanzhou’s history is intrinsically linked to China’s mighty Yellow River that flows through the city center. The hotel is near popular attractions including Lanzhou Waterwheel Expo Park, which honors ancient irrigation devices, and Zhongshan Bridge, regarded as the ‘First Bridge across the Yellow River.’ Located in the government and business district, Hyatt Regency Lanzhou is a new riverside landmark offering spectacular views of the willow-lined Yellow River, urban skyline and mountains. It offers convenient access from Lanzhou Railway Station, Lanzhou West Railway Station and Zhongchuan International Airport.