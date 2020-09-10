Building Vibration Isolation Market 2020 | Application and Future Forecast by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:According to a study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., the building vibration isolation market might cross USD 2.5 billion by the year 2026. The building vibration isolation market is predicted to record lucrative revenue growth given to surging product use in various commercial construction projects. Construction of commercial infrastructure has boosted considerably across regions like Europe and North America in recent years.

In Asia Pacific, there is a noticeable shift towards energy-efficient and sustainable construction materials, a factor that has accelerated the adoption of building vibration isolation. These regions are conducting extensive remodeling of archaic building infrastructures and are heavily investing in the construction of large-scale IT hubs and smart city projects. Rising awareness about the benefits of building vibration isolators across Asia Pacific could broaden the business horizon for market players.

In a bid to meet diverse demand from both residential and commercial sectors, industry participants are focusing on investing in research and development activities to accelerate product innovation.

Listed below are some of the key trends stimulating the demand for building vibration isolators:

Prominent opportunities across North America –

North America is considered to be a lucrative market for building vibration isolator manufacturers and is projected to generate nearly USD 890 million in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe. Surge in industrial and commercial construction activities due to increasing introduction of new industries such as manufacturing and processing along with rapid industrialization could accelerate product adoption across North America.

Growing need for advanced isolators to prevent environmental disturbances across residential and commercial spaces could enhance regional business outlook. Citing an instance, earlier in April 2020, the 41-story Rushmore building in Manhattan, U.S. was installed with a range of highly efficient vibration isolation systems to avoid vibrations created from train tunnels present under the property.

Escalating demand from the commercial sector –

Vibration isolation pads or mats are widely utilized in the commercial sector as it is ideal for absorbing low-frequency noises and vibrations. Estimates suggest that the commercial segment could control almost 40% of the overall building vibration isolation market share by 2026.

Following commercial application, by industrial sector is regarded as the second-largest segment and is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 5.2% within the predicted timeframe. This growth could be attributed to the development of advanced products that are apt for industrial units and rapid industrialization across emerging economies.

Implementation of strategic business plans –

Companies operating in the building vibration isolation industry are engaging in joint venture and product expansion strategies to extend their geographical presence as well as consumer base. Taking July 2020 for instance, KCM Capital Partners and Gladstone Investment inked an acquisition agreement with Mason West, a prominent company that specializes in developing seismic restraint and vibration isolation products that help buildings withstand earthquakes.





