Sound Insulation Acoustic Mat Market Size 2020 Outlook, Opportunity, and Demand Analysis Report by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:A research conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the impact sound insulation acoustic mat market could reach USD 4.3 billion by the year 2026. Escalating need for sound-proofing of existing office spaces have accelerated the deployment of impact sound insulation acoustic mats market in recent years. Construction of commercial spaces has drastically increased across regions like Europe and North America. Increasing awareness about the usefulness and benefits of sound insulation mats could boost its demand over time.

The construction industry is poised to experience strong growth following the COVID-19 pandemic. Proliferating demand for soft coverings utilized for good impact noise-reducing effect, insulators, and dust-binding to deliver superior comfort & warmth while uplifting overall aesthetics could favor the business horizon of impact sound insulation acoustic mat suppliers.

Increasing usage of innovative acoustic systems in both commercial and residential spaces could massively benefit industry landscape. With growing product demand, industry participants are focusing on investing in research and development activities to accelerate product innovation while enhancing its impact sound insulation properties.

The global sound insulation acoustic mat market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026, progressing at a CAGR 7.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Mentioned below are some of the ongoing trends augmenting impact sound insulation acoustic mat market size:

Proliferating demand from the commercial and industrial sector –

Foam and rubber materials are largely preferred in commercial structures as they ensure a high degree of impact insulation within buildings. Estimates suggest that the commercial segment could control nearly 65% of the global market share by 2026.

While in industrial applications, the market is projected to witness remarkable growth, maintaining a CAGR of more than 7% within the predicted timeframe. Generally, in the industrial sector, rubber acoustic products are heavily used in warehousing and production facilities.

Promising opportunities across North America –

North America is regarded as a competitive ground for impact sound insulation acoustic flooring mat companies and is anticipated to generate over USD 1.5 billion in terms of revenue by the end of 2026. These products are heavily used in major commercial and residential development projects.

Rapid growth of the regional construction sector along with a rich presence of key acoustic product manufacturers across North America may strengthen business outlook over the forthcoming years. Renovation activities in the real-estate sector of North America could play a crucial role in stimulating the demand for sound insulation mats.

Implementation of lucrative business strategies –

Companies operating in the impact sound insulation acoustic flooring mat industry are engaged in forming joint ventures and undertaking product developing and expansion strategies to extend their geographical presence as well as consumer base. Citing an instance, Carpets International offers its innovative and environmentally-friendly carpet tile offering, EcoSoft® that offers twice the amount of sound absorption, great functionality, aesthetic, and performance benefits while enhancing occupant well-being and comfort.

Latest eTN Podcast



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

