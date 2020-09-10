Rotary Scroll Air Compressor Market | Application and Future Forecast by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The global rotary scroll air compressor market size is anticipated to surpass over $3.5 billion by 2026. Global rotary scroll air compressor market share is anticipated to proliferate rapidly over the forecast spell, owing to rising need for clean and sterile air in facilities across medical & pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries

Rising temperatures worldwide are creating an upsurge in demand for air conditioning systems. Recent years have seen a massive rise in production volume of cooling appliances such as ACs and refrigerators, given the increasing environmental heat levels coupled with improving disposable incomes of consumers, especially from the emerging economies. These factors are likely to assert a significant influence on rotary scroll air compressor industry demand in the years ahead.

The global rotary scroll air compressor market size is expected to exceed more than US$ 4 Billion by 2026; Growing at a CAGR of more than 3% in the given forecast period.

Based on lubrication, the rotary scroll air compressor business landscape is categorized into oil-filled and oil-free segments. Among these, the oil-free compressor segment held over 85% of the rotary scroll air compressor revenue share in 2019 and is expected to continue this growth trajectory through 2026. Oil-free compressors garner significant interest from the medical sector, owing to their ability to produce sterile and contaminant-free air, which is an essential element for healthcare facilities.

Furthermore, these scroll compressor systems demonstrate several benefits, including low-noise operation and smaller footprint, among others, which make them suitable for applications in the medical domain. For instance, BOGE’s EO Series scroll-type oil-free air compressor, designed specifically as a medical air compressor solution, delivers quiet operation and 100% oil-free compressed air, alongside multiple other benefits such as a highly efficient two-stage after-cooler and low vibration, which makes it ideal for the provision of medical air that is clean, sterile and free of contaminants.

Rotary scroll air compressor market from the medical & pharmaceutical application segment is poised to register growth at over 3% CAGR through 2026. This growth is attributable largely to robust utilization of the product in myriad medical equipment, including diagnostic tools, surgical gadgets and more. Rotary scroll air compressors are rapidly becoming integral components in medical air systems over the years, establishing themselves as a necessity for medical facilities worldwide, and in turn propelling industry growth even further.

On the regional front, Latin America accounted for more than 7% of the overall rotary scroll air compressor market share in 2019. This growth may be ascribed mainly to growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes in the region.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis is asserting an immense impact on the global economic scenario, which could pose a significant roadblock to the rotary scroll air compressor market outlook over the estimated timeframe. However, the situation could take a turn once the crisis abates, owing to persistent efforts by key industry players to sustain a strong hold in the rotary scroll air compressor business landscape, including strategic partnerships and new product developments.

For instance, LG Engineering introduced a new scroll-type compressor in February 2020, which integrates rotary technology and high-scroll technology into a single compressor solution. The new compressor, dubbed the R1 compressor, possesses a host of benefits that sets it apart from its counterparts, including enhanced reliability, more efficiency, smaller footprint and quieter operation.

