Chilled Beams Market 2020| Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The chilled beams market is projected to garner noteworthy growth on account of growing inclination towards energy-efficient infrastructures. Energy efficiency is one of the key benefits of chilled beams over other HVAC solutions. Countries all over the world are working on achieving lower carbon emission goals by limiting fossil fuel-based products, a trend which is gaining traction across building landscapes.

In the U.S., building energy consumption accounts for more than 40% of the total energy consumption as well as greenhouse emissions. Chilled beam comes as an noteworthy alternative for lowering energy consumption. The U.S. government is implementing multiple measures like appliances standards mediating energy efficiency level, assigning building codes, and consumer labels for spreading consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency. Such initiatives will help boost the demand for chilled beams over the forthcoming years.

According to a study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., the global chilled beam market size might surpass USD 431 million by the year 2026.

This growth can be attributed to some of the ongoing trends listed below:

Proliferating demand from the retail sector –

The retail sector is one of the key consumers of chilled beam systems as they are both aesthetically pleasing and high-performance cooling systems that fit well across supply chains and outlets. Majority of supermarkets, departmental stores, and shops are installing chilled beams to ensure optimum customer comfort within the marketplace. Apart from retail infrastructures, these beams are used in hotels, industrial units, and offices.

Promising growth opportunities across North America –

North America is one of the prominent regions driving chilled beams market, and is expected to account for more than 28% of the overall chilled beam systems demand within the forecasted timeframe. Countries in North America are imposing stringent regulations to promote the use of sustainable, energy efficient solutions. In fact, local governments in the US are urging building owners to set energy efficiency goals as well as minimize their energy consumption. Authorities have introduced seven programs on energy efficiency under building solution centers which further offers a model for replication.

Organizations in the US are focusing on developing and adopting new and innovative HVAC systems in state-run facilities. The University of Findlay in the US made a similar move when its new $11 million Davis Building introduced a futuristic option for sustainable HVAC systems by combining the radiant, DOAS and chilled beams. As a result, the facility was able to deliver remarkable heating and cooling temperatures while complying with all the necessary guidelines.

Adoption of innovative business strategies –

Prominent industry players like Halton Groups, Trox, Frennger Systems, and SAS International are concentrating on implementing key business strategies like product innovations, strategic collaborations and acquisitions to enhance their competitive edge. Taking March 2020 for instance, ventilation and indoor climate systems provider, Swegon acquired UK based active and passive chilled beams manufacturer, Waterloo Air Products to enhance their product portfolio.

Latest eTN Podcast



