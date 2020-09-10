Cranes Rental Market 2020| Industry Size, Trends, and Growth by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The crane rental market is anticipated to observe immense revenue growth through the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for gantry cranes and monorails in the transportation and logistics sector. Additionally, crane rental service firms are increasingly collaborating with transportation organizations and port authorities in order to boost the adoption of their rental cranes in these high-demand sectors, which is expected to further shape industry growth over the coming years.

Meanwhile, industry players are also introducing new, technologically advanced cranes to their respective product portfolio to attract more customer attention and further increase the revenue generating potential of their fleets. Taking May 2019 for instance, Ideal Crane Rental reportedly expanded its fleet size with the addition of three Liebherr mobile cranes LTM 1100-5.2, LTM 1160-5.2, and LTM 1450-8.1. Each of the newly added cranes would address one particular need of the firm. Such portfolio expansions are anticipated to be more frequent and further expand industry growth prospects.

As per a research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the crane rental market is likely to exceed a $16.5 billion valuation by the end of 2026.

Given below is an overview of the top three trends influencing the crane rental market:

Increasing adoption of mobile cranes

With regards to type, increasing deployment of truck loader cranes across utility distribution and transportation sectors is projected to propel the mobile crane segment over the coming years. In addition, growing product launches of truck loader cranes, with new features, by crane rental companies to address the growing product demand are propelling the segment size. Citing an instance, in September 2018, AW Leil Cranes and Equipment, a Canadian crane rental company, improved its fleet of mobile cranes by integrating a 115-ton hydraulic truck crane to fulfill versatile consumer demands.

Growing traction of rough-terrain cranes in mining

The crane type segment is further projected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising demand for rough terrain cranes across mining applications. This demand for rough terrain cranes is ascribed to their exceptional ability to operate for long hours across tough environmental conditions. Owing to this, the machines observe immense deployment majorly in the mining sector.

Increasing product demand from Latin America

Geographically, the increasing urbanization and industrialization across Latin American countries is projected to drive the LATAM crane rental market. Furthermore, growing trend of urban migration, where more people are shifting from rural areas to urban cities is further fostering the need for commercial and residential infrastructure development. All these factors are expected to push the regional market landscape through the analysis time period.

Numerous crane rental market players are focusing on forging long-standing collaboration agreements with major equipment providers and prominent consumers to effectively bolster their market share. Likewise, equipment providers are also aiming at new product launches to stand out and refine their product offerings. Taking July 2020 for instance, prominent market player, Elliott Equipment reportedly launched a new crane cab that focuses on crane operator comfort, visibility, and productivity. The company would provide this cab to all Elliott cranes whose capacities are 30 tons or more.

The competitive landscape of the global crane rental market is inclusive of players such as ALL Erection Crane Rentals, United Rentals, Inc., Mammoet, Starlog Enterprises Limited, Elliott Equipment Company, Prangl Gesellschaft, and Maxim Crane Works among others.

