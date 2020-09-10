Qatar is investing in London Hotels with Ascott

Qatar did not give up on London Tourism and the London Hospitality Industry.

While the London travel and tourism industry is forced to its knees Ascott, has opened Citadines Islington London - the newest addition to its Citadines’ Apart’hotel portfolio in Europe.

The Citadines Islington London is prime property in the heart of Islington was acquired in April 2016 through Ascott’s serviced residence global fund with Qatar Investment Authority.