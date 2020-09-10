Automotive Brake Caliper Market: Business Opportunities, Leading Players, Trends Outlook Up to 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The automotive brake caliper market is poised to garner remarkable growth on account of rapid surge in automotive production and imposition of stringent vehicle safety norms. Automobile manufacturers are focusing on adopting new emergency braking systems such as ABS to improve the safety features of their newer vehicle variants. Automakers around the world are also concentrating on increasing their product sales by integrating light-weight suspension materials and implementing remanufacturing technologies.

Introduction of zero-emission norms could massively benefit industry growth over the forthcoming years. Major players are planning to increase their brake caliper production capacities for supporting manufacturing of electric vehicle owing to higher EV demand registered following shifting consumer preference towards green mobility. Increasing imposition of strict federal policies to lower carbon emission have also supported EV demand. On this note, Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the automotive brake calipers market might touch USD 16 billion by the year 2026.

Rising popularity of electric scooters and motorcycles across developing countries could positively impact the adoption of brake calipers. Estimates suggest that the two-wheeler segment could record over USD 1.5 billion in revenue by the end of 2026. Customers nowadays are emphasizing on opting for two wheelers with enhanced braking capability. This has encouraged auto companies to install high-quality brake calipers in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, manufacturers are focusing on introducing new aftermarket products that meet heavy demand for superior brake calipers. For example, Hope launched its RX4 disc brake calipers as an aftermarket upgrade to enhance the braking performance of gravel and all road bikes. These brakes are superior in quality in comparison with factory fitted hydraulic disc brakes manufactured by SRAM, Campagnolo and Shimano.

Prominent industry players are focusing on adopting favorable business strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions as well as product innovation to enhance their market share and geographical presence. For instance, in 2018, TRW Aftermarket introduced a new range of brake calipers for electric vehicles dubbed, Electric Blue. As of May 2019, the company plans to expand its portfolio by introducing new products for hybrid vehicles that were previously in the testing process.

