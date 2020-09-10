Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market: Global Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The Asia Pacific electric motorcycles and scooters market is slated to foresee heavy growth over the coming years due to the growing environmental concerns in the region. Rapidly growing levels of carbon emissions is creating an immense need for eco-friendly transportation solutions across countries like China and India.

The APAC is also home to the world’s largest two-wheeler market with India, Vietnam, and China leading the charge. Considering its potential, several market players are actively looking to consolidate their presence in the regional market. In fact, emerging manufacturers like Ultraviolette Automotive and Emflux are foraying into India, which is likely to majorly impact the regional market outlook through the projected timeframe

In terms of the voltage, 24V batteries are projected to observe a tremendous demand from the electric scooters sector over the coming years. These batteries offer shorter distance ranges that are optimum for day-to-day commutes travel across populated urban cities.

The product has a fewer number of cells, which reduces its weight and cost significantly, effectively increasing their adoption in daily commuter vehicle models. In addition, the ongoing expansion of electric scooter sharing services for commute in urban areas would propel the demand for 24V batteries over the coming years.

With an aim to tackle the environmental concerns arising due to pollution, a number of global government organizations are actively promoting the use of electric vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters. Several governments have rolled out favorable regulations and have started providing consumers substantial subsidies, incentives, and grants to promote the purchase of new electric scooters and motorcycles, which is likely to significantly help augment the overall market share.

Meanwhile, authorities across North America, Europe, and parts of the APAC are increasingly implementing stricter vehicular emission regulations and norms to control and effectively reduce their respective carbon footprints. These efforts are actively directing the consumers towards non fossil fuels based transportation, contributing heavily towards the adoption of electric motorcycles and scooters globally.

