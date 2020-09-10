Automotive Collision Repair Market 2026: Europe Region is Expected to Record CAGR of 2.5%

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Europe automotive collision repair market is likely to register a steady CAGR of over 2.5% during the forecast timeframe. Presence of renowned automotive giants like Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler, among others has significantly supported the region’s automobile sector. In 2019, BMW and MINI announced a partnership with OEConnection LLC (OEC), enabling their dealer networks to get competitive pricing on eligible OE parts and facilitate their parts marketing programs from the CollisionLink body shop network. Nevertheless, imposition of stern road safety laws across Western Europe may limit the cases of road accidents, negatively impacting the demand for automotive collision repair parts.

The demand for vehicle touchups and restorations have increased significantly over recent years. Rising cases of road accidents and mishaps have contributed to surge in product demand. An increase in customer preference to restore vehicles to factory offered pre-collision finish is expected to stir the growth of the paints & coatings segment, with an projected 3.5% CAGR by 2026. Rise in traffic congestions across urban areas may result in potential vehicle dents & scratches, further inducing the demand for paint touchups.

Shifting interest towards developing environmentally-friendly collision repair products is projected to drive the growth of the recycled segment, with an estimated CAGR of around 3% by the forecast period. Increasing environmental concerns has directed the focus of companies towards using advanced tools and technologies to develop recycled products. According to Recycling Partnership’s State of Curbside Recycling 2020 report, an estimated 1.6 billion pounds of PP is expected to be available per year from single-family homes that can be recycled into products like automotive parts.

