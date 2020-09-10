High Speed Blowers Market | Application and Future Forecast by 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 10 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:As per research compiled by Global Market Insights, Inc., the high speed blowers market is likely to surpass a valuation of $780 million by 2026.

The global high speed blowers market is projected to observe tremendous expansion over the coming years due to the rapidly increasing awareness towards sustainable development all across the world. In addition, the unavoidable and increasing use of clean, consumable water is also likely to complement the overall market share through the projected time period.

Increasing use of high speed blowers across the oil and gas sector for air circulation in cooling siphons and hydraulic power plants is a major determinant that is fostering overall market size. Subsequently, the strong growth of the global oil and gas industry is further expected to impel the product demand over the forthcoming time period. In fact, according to OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), the global oil demand is likely to increase by 38 million barrels per day by the end of 2025, which would create ample revenue growth opportunities for the market.

Following is a brief overview of three prominent trends that would influence the high speed blowers market share over the forecast timespan:

Rising demand for magnetic bearings

In terms of technology, the market landscape is classified into airfoil and magnetic bearings. Of these, magnetic bearings are typically utilized in the oil and gas sector in industry applications like high-precision instrumentation, heavy cooling, and vacuum energy storage. Given the strong growth of the oil & gas industry, the demand for these bearings is expected to increase tremendously over the coming years.

These bearings are specifically used to generate higher speeds from blowers which can reach speeds of more than 50,000 RPM with ease. This ability gives the segment a strong footing across a plethora of heavy-duty applications.

Increasing concerns about clean consumable water

Growing awareness about the use of clean drinking water globally is likely to propel the high speed blowers market growth. Rapidly increasing industrialization across developing nations such as China, Brazil, India, and South Africa has resulted in a substantial reduction of the amount of consumable water.

Numerous other countries are observing an immense shortage of consumable water level and an increase in water contaminants that adversely affects human and aquatic life. Meanwhile, an upsurge in the oceanic concerns is further bolstering water treatment operations as well as fostering the demand for high speed blowers.

Economic growth across Latin America

The Latin America high speed blowers market is projected to foresee tremendous growth over the coming years led by Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico. This market growth is ascribed to the rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization across the aforementioned countries that is creating a number of remunerative growth opportunities. Considering these factors, the LATAM high speed blowers market is slated to expand at a CAGR of over 2.5% through the forecast timespan.

Market players in the high speed blowers industry are frequently launching new products with additional features in order to gain a competitive edge and boost revenue. Taking May 2020 for instance, Runtech Systems reportedly launched its new high speed blower, RunEco EP650 Turbo Blower that is powered by an ABB motor. The integration of the new motor has resulted in decreased rotor losses and increased load capacity for better vacuum as well as low maintenance.

The competitive landscape of the global high speed blowers market is inclusive of players such as Eminent Blowers, APG-Neuros, Spencer Turbine, Aerzen Turbo Division, United Blower Co., LLC, Atlas Copco, Zi-Argus, Atlantic Blower, Xylem, and HSI Blower among others.

Latest eTN Podcast



