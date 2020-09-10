Lux Collection expands 5 Star to Chongzuo, Guangxi, China

The Lux Collective, a luxury hotel management operator headquartered in Singapore, has signed an agreement with Mingshi Yijing Tourism Development Co. Ltd. to manage the first international five-star resort in Chongzuo, Guangxi opening January 2021.

LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi will feature 56 suites and villas starting from a gross floor area of 100 square meters, with private terraces and plunge pools that open up to the breath-taking natural surroundings. Other facilities include an outdoor infinity pool, LUX* Me Spa and fitness centre, specialty restaurants and bars, a kids club as well as LUX* Reasons to Go signatures such as Cinema Paradiso and Tree of Wishes.

Located in the southwest of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chongzuo is famed for its mountainous views with numerous karst formations. The resort, surrounded by lush greenery and mountainous rivers, is located two and a half hours drive from Nanning Wuxu International Airport and 10 minutes from the borders of Vietnam. Several scenic spots including the Detian Waterfall, Asia’s largest transnational waterfall, and the Nongguan Nature Reserve, home to the endangered white-headed langurs, are just 30 minutes’ drive from the resort.

“We are honoredhttp://www.theluxcollective.com to be working with Mingshi Yijing Tourism Development Co. Ltd to grow the LUX* Resorts & Hotels brand within China and to operate a premier resort in one of the country’s most beautiful destinations. The opening of LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi will redefine the luxury hospitality experience in the region and offer respite to the modern traveler seeking affluent slow travel experiences,” said Karen Lai, The Lux Collective’s Senior Vice President – Global Business Development.

LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi is expected to open on 1 January 2021.