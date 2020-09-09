Curtain Bluff to Reopen on October 24, 2020

Curtain Bluff will reopen for its 59th season, following a temporary closure, and again begin welcoming guests back to an idyllic haven beginning October 24, 2020. Antigua’s most iconic resort has become a home away from home for travelers for nearly 60 years. The resort is primed to begin welcoming guests seeking a long-awaited respite in paradise with the relaxed luxury, British Colonial design and utmost service for which Curtain Bluff has come to be known.

“We are so excited to reopen our doors to our Curtain Bluff family and all those new guests looking for a safe getaway,” said Rob Sherman, managing director at Curtain Bluff. “Our resort is naturally designed to provide both a spatially distant and open-air experience for guests, an example being that every room is beachfront and open to warm Caribbean trade winds, making the use of air conditioning unnecessary. However, during the temporary closure we worked to ensure we could safely and responsibly reopen by implementing new protocols and cleaning technologies. We take this new challenge very seriously and will be diligent in our actions to service all of our guests responsibly while providing them with our famous, friendly service.”

As part of Curtain Bluff’s commitment to providing confidence and peace of mind to guests and associates, the resort has implemented an enhanced health and safety protocol program, designed based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization and local Antiguan regulations and guidance. Click here to learn more about our Health and Safety Protocols.

The all-inclusive resort and icon of Antigua is making it more enticing to visit now than ever before with five discount offers currently available. From 25 percent off for those guests that visit October 24 – December 16, to 30 percent off for families that visit May 1, 2021 – Aug. 13, 2021, and more. All offers still provide the regular property inclusions such as daily meals, drinks, select activities and VIP airport transfer.

Deemed as one of the most socially distant sports one could play right now, tennis lovers can rejoice knowing that Curtain Bluff will still host its annual week-long tennis event filled with legendary pros, insightful lessons, and nonstop matches. The 22nd annual Curtain Bluff Tennis Challenge will be held November 7-14. An overview of the entire week’s activities can be read here.

In addition to tennis, Curtain Bluff provides an endless supply of spatially distant activities for guests such as Bocce ball, shuffleboard, pickle ball, table tennis and access to its two beaches. The scheduling of the resorts yoga classes and snorkeling and diving trips has been thoughtfully curated to allow for deep sanitization. The same added safety measures will be implemented with the use of all other beach toys, such as kayaks, Hobi cats, paddle boards and water bikes. Parents can enjoy such activities while their children participate in cultural and educational programs at the CeeBee Kids Club with two daily sessions in an open-air pavilion building.

For the reopening the resorts oceanfront 5,000 sq. ft. spa is launching a menu of new guest experiences including “Waterless Body Treatments” which encompasses a traditional body scrub, by using products that exfoliate the skin, without the need for rinsing off with water. For those looking to relax while learning a skill, DIY services will now be available as well. Book appointments with a therapist to learn how to do a body massage, various lip and facial treatments.

A valued inclusion in the room rates of Curtain Bluff is the innovative culinary offerings. Whether its casual lunch at Seagrape or refined cuisine and wine at Tamarind Restaurant, all meals are included in the booking of each guests stay. Newly rolled out this season is Bento Box cabana beach/pool service. Available 12pm – 4pm guests will be served items such as coconut shrimp with green papaya salad, freshly made hummus with field greens and handmade burgers.

Antigua remains a low-risk destination for travelers with direct flights from most major U.S. cities. A paradise perfectly positioned for a long weekend or extended stay getaway only dreams are made of.

About Curtain Bluff

Nestled among the palm-trees on a rocky outcrop between two secluded coves lies the idyllic haven of Curtain Bluff – an icon of Antigua. With two spectacular beaches offering surfing waves as well as tranquil waters to float in, this is quite possibly the most beautiful corner of the island. Opened in 1962 by Howard Hulford and situated on the southern coast of the island, Curtain Bluff is an all-inclusive five-star sanctuary within easy reach of the historic English Harbour, the former stomping ground of Admiral Nelson that is now home to an astonishing fleet of super-yachts, among many other island attractions. Following an extensive USD $13 million refurbishment in 2017, the hotel offers state-of-the-art facilities inclusive of two restaurants and 72 luxurious bedrooms that mix old-school glamour with understated contemporary chic. A getaway fit for many types of travelers, Curtain Bluff has been welcoming families, friends and couples back annually for generations. In fact, many of today’s multigenerational guests have been coming for decades! Family friendly conveniences include guaranteed interconnecting rooms at time of booking, kids camp included in hotel rate, complimentary outdoor activities for all, as well as child friendly menus for the pickiest toddlers. The CeeBee Kids Club for youngsters aged 3 – 10 is open five days a week from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and offers excursions throughout the property including to the property’s herb garden; hands on activities including mocktail making and crafting; and, physical play, such as the mini Olympics. For the romantics, couples visit Curtain Bluff for destination weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries and even just a long-weekend getaway together. For couples looking to have many options—without having to check the price—this all-inclusive resort is just the thing. From snorkeling trips, to romantic meals with world-class wine the options are endless. For more information visit www.curtainbluff.com

