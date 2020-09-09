Food & beverage projected as a lucrative end-market for silver nanoparticles industry

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 9 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:With metal nanoparticles setting the trend in a slew of consumer goods, such as textiles, food, pastes and soaps, silver nanoparticles have gained popularity owing to its chemical, physical and biological attributes. In a bid to boost their market value, stakeholders are poised to infuse investments in silver nanoparticles that have earned the reputation of being non-toxic and having low cost vis-à-vis platinum and gold.

With the highest degree of commercial value, silver nanoparticles have attracted the interest of textiles, food & beverage, electronics and healthcare industry players. For instance, antifungal activities have made them immensely prominent in a slew of medical and consumer products, including medicine, cosmetics, food, soaps and plastics.

In the recently compiled research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., silver nanoparticles market size has been projected to surpass US$3 bn by 2024.

Trends stemming from cosmetics

Silver nanoparticle is emerging as a fastest growing market in cosmetics as the nanoparticle prevents contamination of bacterial and fungi with pathogenic contamination. Silver nanoparticles are also being used in dyeing of cosmetic foundations, lipsticks, eyebrow pencils and powders.

Silver nanoparticles are also foraying into oral care gels and toothpaste to prevent the growth of bacteria which tend to cause stinking oral smells and dental cavities.

Paints and coatings are also becoming a lucrative portfolio as coatings containing silver nanoparticles are being used in automotive, hygiene and construction industries. Application of nanoparticles has played instrumental role in protecting the product against UV radiation and corrosion. Notably, silver nanoparticles with coating are being sought-after for they have disinfectant and antibacterial properties.

Pharmaceutical application spurs growth

Silver nanoparticles have been gaining impetus in pharmaceutical application as these nanoparticles show a wide spectrum of antiviral, anti-tumor, anti-bactericidal, and antiangiogenic properties.

Silver nanotechnology is also being used in orthopedics on the heels of its antimicrobial properties and is being used in bone cement, trauma implants and hydroxyapatite coatings to ward off biofilm formulation. Stakeholders may be inclined to invest in healthcare space to fuel the growth in silver nanoparticles market.

