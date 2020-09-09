Carbon Wheels Market to Record CAGR of 33% Via Passenger Cars Sector By 2026

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 9 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:in terms of vehicle, the carbon wheels market from passenger cars segment is projected to observe growth at a tremendous CAGR of 33% over the forthcoming timeframe. This growth is being ascribed to the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles to fulfill traveling demands. In addition, growing per capita income and developing public road transport infrastructure across the world should positively impel the segment share through 2026.

Growing focus of automobile manufacturers towards improving their respective production capacities while also ensuring the incorporation of the latest technologies in their vehicles would foster product demand, thereby propelling the overall market share.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4768

The global carbon wheels market is estimated to foresee tremendous growth due to the increasing sales of premium vehicles globally. Carbon wheels are witnessing immense demand from luxury vehicle as well as other automobile segments due to the several benefits they offer over conventional aluminum-based wheels. Carbon wheels are much lighter than aluminum wheels, which is why they are used for aero wheels. Additionally, the stiffness to weight ratio of these wheels is also much better than the conventional aluminum wheels, which improves ride quality and performance tremendously.

The Europe carbon wheels market is projected to observe significant revenue growth due to the strong presence of several of the world’s most renowned luxury and premium vehicle manufacturers in the region. Companies like Daimler, Ferrari, and Porsche have a strong foothold across Europe and are among the leading automotive industry players. In addition, stringent regulations imposed by the European Union to cut CO2 emissions throughout Europe is likely to encourage these industry players to use lightweight carbon wheels in their respective vehicles.

Furthermore, product differentiation and innovation are also gaining higher popularity in carbon wheel manufacturers, which would also influence the market outlook. Taking November 2018 for instance, Ronal Group established an innovation center under Ronal Technologies that focuses specifically on distinct and innovative projects for automotive industry applications.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4768

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 Global Carbon Wheels Market, By Vehicle

4.1 Global carbon wheels industry share by vehicle, 2019 & 2026

4.2 Passenger cars

4.2.1 Global carbon wheels industry estimates and forecast from passenger cars, 2016 – 2026, (Units) (USD Thousand)

Latest eTN Podcast



4.2.2 Global carbon wheels industry estimates & forecast from passenger cars, by region, 2016 – 2026(Units) (USD Thousand)

4.3 Premium vehicles

4.3.1 Global carbon wheels industry estimates and forecast from premium vehicles, 2016 – 2026, (Units) (USD Thousand)

4.3.2 Global carbon wheels industry estimates & forecast from premium vehicles, by region, 2016 – 2026(Units) (USD Thousand)

4.4 Commercial vehicles

4.4.1 Global carbon wheels industry estimates and forecast from commercial vehicles, 2016 – 2026, (Units) (USD Thousand)

4.4.2 Global carbon wheels market estimates & forecast from commercial vehicles, by region, 2016 – 2026(Units) (USD Thousand)

4.5 Two-wheelers

4.5.1 Global carbon wheels industry estimates and forecast from two-wheelers, 2016 – 2026, (Units) (USD Thousand)

4.5.2 Global carbon wheels industry estimates & forecast from two-wheelers, by region, 2016 – 2026(Units) (USD Thousand)

Chapter 5 Global Carbon Wheels Market, By End-use

5.1 Global carbon wheels industry share by end-use, 2019 & 2026

5.2 OEM

5.2.1 Global carbon wheels industry estimates and forecast from OEM, 2016 – 2026, (Units) (USD Thousand)

5.2.2 Global carbon wheels industry estimates & forecast from OEM, by region, 2016 – 2026(Units) (USD Thousand)

5.3 Aftermarket

5.3.1 Global carbon wheels market estimates and forecast from aftermarket, 2016 – 2026, (Units) (USD Thousand)

5.3.2 Global carbon wheels industry estimates & forecast from premium end-uses, by region, 2016 – 2026(Units) (USD Thousand)

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/carbon-wheels-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews