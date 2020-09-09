E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Growth Dynamics to 2026: Key Technologies and Trends

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 9 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Considering the regional landscape, Latin America E-commerce automotive aftermarket is predicted to observe considerable development in the projected time owing to the adoption of several innovative practices like value-added designs, specialized manufacturing procedures, and extensive R&D.

Mexico is likely to lead the market share in the region since it is home to more than 2,500 auto parts firms, of which about 65% are foreign-owned companies. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Magna, Delphi, Bosch, Michelin, Denso, and TWO Automotive are some of the key auto part suppliers in Latin America.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2382

Growing demand for vehicle parts across the world is increasing the number of digital sales channels, which is positively influencing E-commerce automotive aftermarket growth. Increased efficiency and growing need for convenience among customers is pushing them to buy things online through electronic web portals, which provide easier product selection and stock availability through advanced ERP systems. This shifting trend would majorly complement the E-commerce automotive aftermarket growth through 2026.

In addition to these developments, market players are actively innovating electronic sales channels for customer satisfaction. Online websites also provide users with proper guidance for installing spare parts in vehicles, thereby pushing the customers towards online shopping portals and boost sales of these products.

Speaking of the E-commerce retail, direct to customer segment is anticipated to witness exponential profits and grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 19% over the forthcoming timeframe. This growth is attributed to growth in the use of mobile-based applications in the online sales channel. Furthermore, greater developments in the fields of service-based industries would add up to the overall market outlook through 2026.

Through the use of these technologies, companies identify the availability of a particular product required by customers in their vicinity, further enhancing the consumer service. Tracking of an ordered product has become easier, and has become a vital development opportunities for the industry.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2382

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Latest eTN Podcast



Chapter 4. E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By E-commerce Retail

4.1. Global Market share by e-commerce retail, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Third party retailers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

4.3. Direct to customers

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket, By Parts

5.1. Global e-commerce automotive aftermarket share by parts, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Replacement parts

5.2.1. Braking

5.2.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.3. Brake pads

5.2.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.4. Hydraulics & hardware

5.2.1.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.5. Rotor & drum

5.2.1.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

This content has been published by Global Market Insights, Inc company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews