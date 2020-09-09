Automotive Glass Market Growth Analysis to 2026: Revenue on the Rise

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 9 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:Gradual rise in sales and production of advanced, newer generation of electric vehicles has considerably influenced automotive glass market trends. Electronically tinted properties of smart glasses for the suspension of particles for heat insulation purposes and the advent of quality control measures for limiting production cost are some potential drivers for the automotive glass developments.

Inclining preference for lightweight vehicle components to yield improved fuel efficiencies with potential savings has augmented the industry outlook. As per reports, the global automotive glass market size is estimated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026. Some of the trends augmenting the industry forecast are as below.

Long-distance road journeys have prompted the development of enhanced car features. The gradually shifting preferences for laminated side glazing in vehicles are expected to drive product development activities with OEMs working towards standardizing side glazing in the automobile production. The automotive glass market value is anticipated to gain traction with the increasing vehicle production in the Asia Pacific countries of Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, China and Taiwan post the COVID-19 related economic and industrial impact.

Automakers have long term contracts with the suppliers for raw materials at medium and long-term fixed prices influences the inventory management along with consistent production of the materials. The various raw materials and negotiations with the automotive glass manufacturers have proved significant to the market outlook.

Lightweight components like safe glasses are extremely vital for ensuring performance efficiency of the automobiles, driving their adoption across both low-end and luxury cars worldwide.

