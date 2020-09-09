Almaty to Frankfurt soon on Air Astana

Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s air carrier, will introduce direct flights from Almaty to Frankfurt starting on 2nd October 2020. Initially twice a week, the frequencies increase to three a week from 26th October on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and will be operated using the new Airbus A321LR.

Early morning arrival in Frankfurt provides convenient connections across European and North American destinations operated by codeshare partner Lufthansa from the same Terminal 1. The new service from Almaty follows the resumption of services from Nur-Sultan to Frankfurt in August and is in addition to the flight operated from Uralsk to Frankfurt, bringing the total number of flights from Kazakhstan to Germany’s commercial center to eight per week.

“I’m delighted to announce the boost to services between Kazakhstan and Germany, which deliver maximum connectivity with partner airlines across Europe and North America,” said Air Astana Vice-President Richard Ledger.

The Airbus A321LR brings a new high level of cabin comfort to passengers, with the aircraft configured in an extremely spacious 166-seat layout – 150 in economy and 16 in business class. A321LR business class cabin has Thompson Vantage lie-flat seats that extend to 78 inches and feature 16-inch personalized IFE screens. Economy seats, designed by Recaro, offer a generous 33-inch seat pitch, 18 inch in width, fitted with 10-inch IFE seatback screens.

Passengers should familiarize themselves with health and quarantine regulations available at https://airastana.com/kaz/en-us/Information/Important-Notices/Coronavirus-update