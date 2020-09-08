The Basics About Medical Cannabis – CBD Oil

CBD oil – the remedy that most people started to use over the past few years. But they’re still wondering if: “It’s liquid marijuana? Should I take it? Is it going to hurt me? Where do I can get a product that I can trust?” You can get answers to all of these questions if you continue to read further.

About Cannabidiol Oil

There are many delusions about CBD oil out there, and honestly, you need to have a great review of the product before using it. The first thing to know about CBD oil is that it is an oil that comes from the cannabis plant. Cannabis plant means marijuana, so what makes CBD oil, not marijuana oil? Basically, the cannabis Sativa plant comes in two different forms:

– The Hemp flower

– Marijuana plant

Ok, so the hemp flower is known to contain 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), while the marijuana plant contains more than 0.3% THC. What is THC? THC is the primary psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant, responsible for marijuana’s psychological effects. When THC connects with the brain’s receptors, it activates a person’s pleasure, concentration, sensory or time perception, movements, etc. On the other hand, CBD is non-psychoactive, and it’s considered a safe supplement for those who want to treat several health conditions, such as pain, anxiety, stress, depression, seizures, and so on.

You can get a lot of benefits from CBD because the cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid system in our bodies. Therefore, CBD can stimulate your endocannabinoid system and promote homeostasis in the body. It can significantly reduce the feeling of pain and inflammation. Most people with chronic pain use CBD products, but not only. Why is everyone so thrilled about this product? Because it has been promoted as an excellent remedy for many illnesses, including multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and other severe health conditions.

CBD for Sleep

“Is CBD going to help me sleep better?” – it is the most frequently asked question among people. Studies have revealed that a regular night’s sleep is beneficial for people to help maintain their health. For those who have insomnia, CBD is recommended to regulate their sleep and increase their overall mood. As mentioned before, CBD is recommended for people with anxiety, which is also one reason people suffer from insomnia. CBD can treat patients with anxiety, stress-related disorders that can contribute to the lack of sleep. If you’re thinking of trying CBD to manage your sleeping problems, you’re in the right place.

Latest eTN Podcast



When CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system of a person, memory, sleep, fertility, appetite, and other functions start to regulate. But there are many other several reasons why someone can experience sleeping problems. It may be because of mental issues, family problems, financial problems, too much stress at work, etc. Some people take medicines to control their behavior and help them sleep or continually drink caffeine. But these options won’t work for too long, because in time, they can become create an addiction, and the effects decrease more and more. For this reason, it’s best to discuss with a specialist before you make a decision.

Another factor that can influence the lack of sleep is pain, in any form. Studies have concluded that CBD works exceptionally well in reducing pain, which will eventually reduce the discomfort when you sleep. You can use different CBD types to help regulate your sleep, including vaping, organic CBD nugs, full or broad-spectrum CBD oil, edible CBD, sublingual CBD, etc. All of these are excellent ways to take CBD if you want to regulate your sleep, but not only. For example, sublingual CBD is great because it has a faster result and comes in oral sprays, tablets, and oil forms. One important thing to remember when taking CBD oil is to start with the lowest dose and then increase it if needed. However, if you decide on increasing your dosage, don’t hesitate and consult your doctor first.

CBD for Anxiety

How to use CBD for anxiety? You’ve probably experienced at least once in your life a pounding heart, sweaty palms, fear, and millions of thoughts. For those who live with anxiety, it’s probably hard to find their peace at any time. These annoying symptoms can make your life feel devastating. Anxiety is one of the most common mental health conditions worldwide, according to recent research. It is critical to find solutions for those symptoms, yet that’s why most people end up taking medications. But what they don’t know is that these meds, such as Xanax, Valium, Prozac, etc. – may help you for now, but in time, you might get addicted. Plus, these medications don’t work well for everyone. So, entering CBD in your life to treat your anxiety is a good idea. CBD has caught the attention of a lot of people. It is seen as a great alternative for treating anxiety.

If you’re curious about how to take CBD for your anxiety, it is critical to understand that everything can depend from person to person. For example, what worked for your friend might not work for you. So, make sure you know the pros and cons of this supplement. Before you start taking it, determine which one works best for you. For example, tinctures and oils are more comfortable to consume. CBD oil contains carrier oil, such as hemp seed or coconut oil, which makes it quicker to use. You’ll find CBD oil in bottles using a dropper, allowing you to determine your dosage easily. This type of CBD gets into your bloodstream, making the results kick faster and lasting up to six hours. If you want to try vaping CBD to treat your anxiety, you’ll need to purchase a special pen that evaporates the oil. Edibles can be added in most of your foods, but the results may appear later than if taken the tinctures or oils. However, read the label carefully before taking any CBD to treat your conditions.