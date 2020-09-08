Robust demand from the automotive sector to impel thermal spray coating market size through 2024

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 8 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The thermal spray coating market is anticipated to garner remarkable growth on account of the product’s wide ranging application across diverse end-user industries. Companies operating in the automotive and aerospace sector prefer thermal spray coatings as it offers enhanced chemical resistance and wear protection. It plays a crucial role in reducing component replacement cost in the energy & gas industry and in improving machine performance.

Constant technological innovations, like the advent of HVOF process, have substantially substituted traditional hard chrome plating methods by offering low processing time. Additional advantages like cost-effectiveness, high performance to machinery, and minimal environmental effects could fuel the adoption of thermal spray coating process in the years to come.

In terms of materials, the thermal spray coating industry is bifurcated into polymers, metals, Intermetallics and ceramics. A study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the metal thermal spray coating market may register significant growth, amassing by over 9.5% by 2024. Escalating demand for robust metal finishing across large structures such as offshore oil platforms and bridges could strengthen the demand for thermal spray coatings. Additionally, the material’s widely used application across healthcare and automotive industries for providing comprehensive anti-corrosion and thermal barrier protection on finishing surfaces may compliment segment growth.

Aerospace components such as turbine blades, flame tubes, liners, HPT outer stationary seal, compressor seals, bearings and rotor path linings are exposed to extreme environmental conditions like heat and pressure. Thermal spray coating helps to protect the engine parts from heat and corrosion, impart necessary surface conditions and increase their life span.

The flourishing healthcare industry is witnessing rapid growth owing to the growing incidences of chronic diseases and the ability pf the people to spend more on advanced healthcare services. Medical devices are instruments or apparatus that are used in the process of treatment and diagnosis. In such devices, thermal spray coating is used to deposit coatings that may be fully biocompatible with human tissue.

Regionally, North America will emerge as a profitable revenue pocket for thermal spray coating industry share in the coming years. High purchasing power among people in the region is supporting expansion in various sectors such as automobiles, aerospace, healthcare and construction. In 2016, North America thermal spray coating market size with respect to revenues was valued at over USD 2.3 billion due to the need to achieve cost optimization in power, aerospace and defense applications.

