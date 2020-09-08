The Perfect Storm for Private Jet Charters
The private jet market is facing unprecedented challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated an already fragile industry. The private jet charter market is down 33.8% in volume year-to-date and even lower in revenue, with Europe doing worse than America. All charter market segments are impacted but the most affected are the long trans-continental and corporate charter flights. The current wave of new quarantine measures and travel restrictions will have an immediate and devastating effect on the market, predict LunaJets.
