GOL: Equilibrium between supply and demand

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During August, GOL operated approximately 190 flights per day, reopened four bases (Campina Grande, Caxias do Sul, Marabá and Montes Claros) and added 51 daily frequencies in its main hubs at the Guarulhos, (São Paulo) and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the equilibrium between supply and demand.

August/20 x July/20 Highlights:

• In the domestic market in August 2020, demand (RPK) for GOL’s flights was up by 19.8% over July 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 17.8% over July 2020. GOL’s domestic load factor was 79.4% in August.

• GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

August/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures: