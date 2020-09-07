GOL: Equilibrium between supply and demand

GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for August 2020

mm Harry S. JohnsonSeptember 7, 2020 18:48
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., Brazil’s largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of August 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

During August, GOL operated approximately 190 flights per day, reopened four bases (Campina Grande, Caxias do Sul, Marabá and Montes Claros) and added 51 daily frequencies in its main hubs at the Guarulhos, (São Paulo) and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro) airports. GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the equilibrium between supply and demand.

August/20 x July/20 Highlights:

• In the domestic market in August 2020, demand (RPK) for GOL’s flights was up by 19.8% over July 2020 and supply (ASK) increased by 17.8% over July 2020. GOL’s domestic load factor was 79.4% in August.

• GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

August/20 Preliminary Traffic Figures:

Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)  Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)
Operating data * Aug/20 Aug/19 % Var. 8M20 8M19 % Var. Aug/20

LTM

 Aug/19

LTM

 % Var.
Total GOL
Departures 5,800 22,168 -73.8% 79,322 169,358 -53.2% 169,341 252,527 -32.9%
Seats (thousand) 1,020 3,881 -73.7% 13,592 29,596 -54.1% 29,569 44,127 -33.0%
ASK (million) 1,247 4,263 -70.7% 15,758 33,598 -53.1% 33,227 49,900 -33.4%
RPK (million) 990 3,515 -71.8% 12,537 27,634 -54.6% 26,766 40,841 -34.5%
Load factor 79.4% 82.4% -3.0 p.p 79.6% 82.2% -2.6 p.p 80.6% 81.8% -1.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 792 3,119 -74.6% 10,458 23,779 -56.0% 23,114 35,339 -34.6%
Domestic GOL
Departures 5,800 20,626 -71.9% 74,930 157,820 -52.5% 159,470 236,226 -32.5%
Seats (thousand) 1,020 3,614 -71.8% 12,841 27,596 -53.5% 27,875 41,294 -32.5%
ASK (million) 1,247 3,630 -65.6% 13,973 28,651 -51.2% 29,262 42,920 -31.8%
RPK (million) 990 3,025 -67.3% 11,248 23,823 -52.8% 23,846 35,510 -32.8%
Load factor 79.4% 83.3% -3.9 p.p 80.5% 83.1% -2.6 p.p 81.5% 82.7% -1.2 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 792 2,933 -73.0% 9,964 22,325 -55.4% 21,963 33,263 -34.0%
International GOL
Departures 0 1,542 N.A. 4,392 11,538 -61.9% 9,871 16,301 -39.4%
Seats (thousand) 0 267 N.A. 751 2,000 -62.4% 1,695 2,833 -40.2%
ASK (million) 0 633 N.A. 1,784 4,948 -63.9% 3,965 6,980 -43.2%
RPK (million) 0 490 N.A. 1,290 3,812 -66.2% 2,920 5,331 -45.2%
Load factor 0 77.4% N.A. 72.3% 77.0% -4.7 p.p 73.7% 76.4% -2.7 p.p
Pax on board (thousand) 0 186 N.A. 494 1,454 -66.0% 1,151 2,076 -44.6%
On-time Departures 96.2% 92.0% 4.2 p.p 95.1% 90.5% 4.6 p.p 92.5% 90.2% 2.3 p.p
Flight Completion 98.4% 98.9% -0.5 p.p 96.4% 97.5% -1.1 p.p 97.3% 97.9% -0.6 p.p
Cargo Ton 2.0 8.5 -76.7% 27.4 64.9 -57.8% 62.4 102.6 -39.2%
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures
