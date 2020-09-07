The Clement Palo Alto accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts

The Clement Palo Alto has been accepted into membership of Preferred Hotels & Resorts — the world’s largest independent hotel brand that represents more than 750 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 85 countries — as the newest experience available within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection.

The Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations coupled with attentive, engaging, and exclusive personal service.

Latest eTN Podcast



Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and individualized guest support.

Every property within the portfolio is required to maintain the high quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. Through its five global collections — Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences — Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their needs and life and style preferences for each occasion.