Heathrow supports airport testing to shorten COVID-19 quarantine

Responding to the Secretary of State’s statement in the House of Commons today, a Heathrow spokesperson said:

“We welcome the Transport Secretary’s announcement that testing to shorten quarantine is under active consideration by the Government and that airbridges to islands will now be instated where appropriate. If introduced, these vital policy changes would show the Government understands how critical the restoration of air travel is to this country’s economic recovery. The Government needs to build on these developments and show global leadership to establish Common International Standards for testing before flight.”