Istanbul Airport receives health accreditation from Airport Council International

Having made its mark with the health measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with its unique architecture, strong infrastructure, superior technologies and the outstanding travel experience offered to passengers, Istanbul Airport has now qualified to receive certification under the “Airport Health Accreditation” program that was launched by Airport Council International (ACI).

Istanbul Airport, which first received the ‘Airport Pandemic Certificate’ given by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on grounds of the tight measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and then signed the “COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol” published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), has received yet another international certificate to manifest the measures it has taken. Thus, Istanbul Airport has become the first airport in the World to receive certification under the “Airport Health Accreditation” program launched by Airport Council International (ACI).

With its hygiene measures taken against the Covid-19 pandemic updated at frequent intervals, Istanbul Airport continues to strengthen its leading position with the certificate it has been given by Airport Council International (ACI), thereby securing its position among the most hygienic airports both in Turkey and worldwide. Istanbul Airport successfully a series of critical audits to meet all requirements and qualify for the “Airport Health Accreditation” certificate. The audits covered evaluation of a wide range of measures taken at passenger-intensive areas including without limitation cleaning, disinfection, social distancing, protection of personnel, passenger communication, access to terminal, safety screening, waiting areas, bridges, escalators, elevators, baggage claim etc.

Serving as proof that measurable priority is attached to passengers, personnel, health and safety at airports, the certificate is proof of Istanbul Airport’s success in terms of COVID-19 measures.

Commentating on Istanbul Airport being given a certificate under the “Airport Health Accreditation” program, Kadri Samsunlu, Chief Executive Officer at İGA Airport Operation Inc, made following statements: “Aviation is an important industry that is bound to international rules and committed to continuous improvement as aimed at maximized passenger experience. We continue our efforts to offer our passengers a ‘safe travel at maximum hygiene’ in the new normal. In this process, we first received the Airport Pandemic Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey. Soon after, we have signed the ‘COVID-19 Aviation Health Safety Protocol’ published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). By this protocol signed by Istanbul Airport as the first airport in Turkey, the measures we have taken have been recognized also by key authorities of aviation industry. Lastly, we have qualified to receive the first “Airport Health Accreditation” certificate given by Airport Council International (ACI) in the World. The certificate has been awarded by Airport Council International is really important to make sure that the aviation industry is in the finest possible position to support strong recovery in near future. Aviation is a very resilient industry and we need to take measures to endure the impact of COVID-19 through implementing strict health and safety standards at our facilities and operations. ‘Airport Health Accreditation’ certificate should definitely be considered by all airport operators as a proof to demonstrate greater readiness to build passenger confidence and trust. To have successfully passed the audits of a body as powerful as ACI and to have qualified to get a certification on ‘Airport Health Accreditation’ means a lot to us. The fact that Istanbul Airport is the holder of international certificates in terms of health proves that it is always our top priority to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and employees. Considering that Istanbul Airport is the world’s global hub, the award of the ‘Airport Health Accreditation’ certificate is also proof that our measures are all at international standards. In this context, I must place special emphasis that we will never ever compromise on the hygiene standards we have achieved at Istanbul Airport.”

“I am very impressed in how the industry has swiftly adapted to new realities to introduce new protocols based on globally-consistent protocols,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said. “We congratulate Istanbul for being the first airport to be accredited through our new Airport Health Accreditation program which demonstrates that they are focused on the health and welfare of travelers, staff, and the public. This will be crucial as our industry begins to restart and then prepare to sustain continuing operations, providing to passengers and employees high globally-recognized standards on health and hygiene, which will help to restore public confidence in air travel.”

Olivier Jankovec, Director General, ACI EUROPE commented: “Recovery from this unprecedented crisis has called for the swift and thorough implementation across the entire aviation system of the global standards developed jointly by competent authorities. ACI has worked hand in hand with ICAO, EASA and ECDC to help deliver a blueprint for safe airport operations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This blueprint, which has served as the basis for ACI EUROPE’s Guidelines for a Healthy Passenger Experience at Airports, is now complemented by a new Airport Health Accreditation program. It is with great pride we note that the first airport to become accredited is European – reflecting the eager adoption of the new focus on the health-concerned passenger among airports across our region. Congratulations are in order for the Istanbul Airport team!”