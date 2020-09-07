Morocco will let foreign tourists in on September 10

Royal Air Maroc (RAM), the national airline of Morocco, has officially announced that it is beginning to admit foreigners from all countries, whose citizens do not require an entry visa, into the country.

The condition for entering the country is the presence of a hotel reservation or an invitation from a Moroccan company. It is also necessary to present a negative test result for COVID-19.

According to the local press, tourists and business travelers will be able to visit Morocco starting from September 10. The end of the emergency regime is scheduled for that date.

