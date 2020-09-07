Aeroflot reopens Russian tourism to Maldives, Cairo and Dubai

Aeroflot in September will resume international flights to Dubai, Cairo, and Malé (Maldives).

Flights to Cairo will resume from 9 September on the following schedule:

Flight SU400 Sheremetyevo—Cairo on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Return flight SU401 Cairo—Sheremetyevo on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Malé will resume from 10 September on the following schedule:

Flight SU0322 Sheremetyevo—Malé on Thursdays and Sundays.

Return flight SU0323 Malé— Sheremetyevo on Fridays and Sundays.

Flights to Dubai will resume from 11 September on the following schedule:

Flight SU0522 Sheremetyevo—Dubai on Fridays and Saturdays in September, and on Fridays and Sundays in October.

Return flight SU0523 Dubai—Sheremetyevo on Saturdays and Sundays.

The frequency of flights is subject to change as Aeroflot’s international flight schedule is restored.

