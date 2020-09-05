Sabah Tourism Board Malaysia: Safer Tourism Seal Approved

The Sabah Tourism Board Malaysia was recently approved for the Safer Tourism Seal. Generally known as Sabah Tourism, this agency of the Sabah State Government operates under the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment. Sabah Tourism’s primary responsibility is the marketing and promotion of tourism for the State.

A statement from the Board reads: “In spite of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sabah Tourism Board is pleased that we were able to assist the tourism industry players by assisting to promote their attractions, services and packages to the domestic market. This is somewhat of an adaptation to the current situation. For Sabah, Domestic tourism typically refers to inbound travel from other Malaysian states. However, to support our industry players, our efforts on destination awareness is now focused and extended to those travelling within the state. Our industry players have also been diligent in honoring the New Norm Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which have been advised through the Malaysian National Security Council.

“We will continue to strive to work with our industry players to ensure travel is safe by abiding to SOPs yet keeping the experience memorable.”

Latest eTN Podcast



Tourism is Sabah’s third largest and one of the important income-generating sectors which supports more than 80,000 jobs. Striving to ensure that tourism remains an important economic pillar, Sabah Tourism continues to promote and market Sabah as a world-class premier eco-tourism destination.

In the effort to promote Sabah and ensure the success and sustainable growth of the sector, Sabah Tourism is working closely with industry players. The continued effort of Sabah Tourism with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment and industry players directly contributes to the overall development of the tourism sector on both the national and international scale.

Since it was established in August 1976, Sabah Tourism’s responsibilities have continually expanded and been defined to cater to the current needs of the global tourism market.

Today, Sabah Tourism constitutes seven divisions: Digital & Communications, Research, MICE, Marketing, Product , Finance & Corporate Services and Internal Audit. Sabah Tourism’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sri Pelancongan Sabah Sdn Bhd (SPS) supplements and complements the efforts of Sabah Tourism by working closely with the tourism industry in event management, publicity, and publication as well as supply and sale of local handicrafts. The destination is open for regional and domestic tourism.

Get an email when more is published Your Name

Your Email*



Follow this link to receive your own #safertourismseal