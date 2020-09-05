Newest Tru by Hilton hotel opens in Orlando

Hilton’s hotel brand, Tru by Hilton, announced the opening of its latest property, Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center. The 259-room hotel, located at 6461 Westwood Boulevard, is owned by Epelboim Development Group and managed by Highgate. The new hotel is conveniently located near the Orange County Convention Center and centrally located between Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal.

Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, rooted in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton is a revolutionary brand with a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a new, affordable hotel experience.

“We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging,” said general manager Dan Jordan. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Orlando area.”

“We are proud to continue our longstanding relationship with Hilton and manage our first Tru by Hilton hotel, as we also expand our footprint entering in the Orlando market,” said Highgate chief operating officer Steve Barick.

“Highgate and Tru by Hilton are both recognized as contemporary and digital forward brands – we look forward to providing a safe and seamless guest experience so travelers can focus on what brings them to Orlando, whether business or pleasure.”

As Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize the commitment to the health and safety of our guests, Tru by Hilton Orlando Convention Center is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection.