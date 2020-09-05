Nitrocellulose market Size 2020: packaging & labelling industry will rise exponentially to 2025

eTurboNews Syndication:

Selbyville, Delaware, United States, September 5 2020 (Wiredrelease) Global Market Insights, Inc –:The packaging & labelling industry is expected to register high-rise demand for nitrocellulose compounds. Increasing consumption of packaged goods & food items have accelerated the demand for printing inks in the labelling applications. Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector along with increasing urbanization have bolstered the requirement for high-quality inks.

Notable features like heat & smudge resistance and quick drying time have encouraged manufacturers to utilize nitrocellulose to develop sustainable printing inks. Moreover, expediating demand for detailed maps and high-quality posters & prints is anticipated to foster nitrocellulose market growth in the long run.

Nitrocellulose finds extensive application in leather furnishing items. It pertains the ability to impart natural texture and pleasant luster to leather products. Rising demand for premium leather goods such as shoes, jackets, wallets, and bags along with escalating trend towards luxury shopping would shape the growth trajectory of nitrocellulose market.

Growing preference for customized automotive paints

Globalization of the automotive marketplace, a changing and expanding customer base, and growing expectations for greater functionality and performance are likely to influence upcoming trends in color development for automotive paints. The future of vehicle paints looks promising, with growing customer inclination towards customized colors, and a solid demand for novel color solutions.

Nitrocellulose, on account of its high nitrogen content, is prominently used in the production of automotive paint formulations. Its compatibility with repair and refinish formulations further increases its applicability in the industry. Today, consumers are opting for nano paints and other contemporary products.

Considering recent trends in automotive sales, especially passenger vehicles, nitrocellulose manufacturers are bound to witness substantial opportunities from the automotive paints and coatings industry. Although a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has slowed down auto production and sales, the future demand for vehicles has kept the industry hopeful of a revival.

Strong demand for high-quality printing inks

With the introduction of advanced packaging materials and technologies, the packaging industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors worldwide. Consumer preference for packaged products, especially packaged foods and beverages, has increased tenfold, mainly due to the convenience that these products offer. This in turn has created a strong need for high-quality printing inks for packaging and labelling applications.

Nitrocellulose finds wide use in the manufacturing of printing inks on account of properties such as faster drying time and excellent heat and smudge resistance. Rapid urbanization and growing literacy rates across the world, and proliferation of ecommerce have increased the demand for high-quality inks, which will undeniably bolster nitrocellulose industry outlook.

Consistent demand in wooden furniture coatings

With rapid growth in urbanization over the past several years, the demand for wooden furniture has surged rapidly across residential, commercial and education sectors. Governments in most countries have invested substantially in the construction of new school facilities to support the educational needs of a growing young population.

Cellulose nitrate is broadly used as a base material for various coatings due to its ability to accentuate wood grain, which makes it suitable for application on school furniture. In addition, nitrocellulose-based coatings are prominently used in residential and commercial applications to enhance the aesthetic appeal of office and home furniture.

